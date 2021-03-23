Much need rain on the way

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving into the region will bring scattered showers later this evening, overnight, and tomorrow. Then after a brief break Thursday morning, more rain returns into Friday. With over an inch in rainfall deficit, we’ll take some rain!

Highs today well above normal (47) reaching the mid and upper 60s inland. We’ll stay closer to 60 near the lakeshore thanks to a SE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

After being dry most of the day, showers move in this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s to low 50s with winds out of the SE at 10-15mph.

Tomorrow we’ll remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees with a breezy SW wind.

