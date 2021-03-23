‘Purses with a Purpose’ to help survivors of sexual assault

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

So many women have items they always carry in their handbags. Their wallets, tissues, lipstick and certain items they don’t want to be without.

The Tri-City Michigan State Police (MSP) wants you to think about some of those comfort items.

They call it ‘Purses with a Purpose’ where little items can make a big difference to survivors of sexual assault.

“We are raising awareness of the prevalence of sexual assault in (and) around our communities, and there are people who are victims every day,” said Sergeant Kim Vetter with the Tri-City MSP.

In honor of Women’s History Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Sgt. Vetter says they decided to take on a project partnering up with local agencies collecting comfort items they can fill purses with then give them to victims of sexual assault.

“We’re asking for new purses, or very gently used purses or overnight toiletry bags filled with toilet toiletry items, shampoos, soaps, hand sanitizer face coverings are a big need this year. Socks and candy,” added Sgt. Vetter.

‘Purses with a Purpose’ started in 2019 with a trooper at the Cadillac post who saw a need for Sexual Assault victims. Since they had such success with the program other MSP posts throughout the state of Michigan have decided to take on the project.

Underground Railroad in Saginaw is one of the agencies who will benefit from this program.

“When you’re leaving a domestic violence situation, I mean, a lot of times they don’t have anything. So the health and hygiene products that come in will be used, obviously for shelter guests as well as non-resident clients who might need them. So it’s a really good way to show them that the community is behind them as well,” said Karen Sova, Development Director of Underground Railroad.

The Bay Area Women’s Center is another agency who will also benefit from ‘Purses with a Purpose.’

They feel it’s important to bring awareness to Sexual Assault because you never know who’s been impacted.

“A lot of people think that this isn’t something that happens in my town in my church… Domestic violence and sexual assault. They know no bounds. So, the effects of everyone across, you know, all economic classes races, religions, equally, and unless the whole community is aware of what’s going on and working together to prevent it. We’re not going to have a unified approach,” said Amanda Courier, Volunteer Services Manager Bay Area Women’s Center.

The Tri-City MSP are collecting for ‘Purses with a Purpose’ from now through April.

Donations are being accepted at the MSP Tri-City Post Lobby.

2402 Salzburg Rd. Freeland, MI 48623

Hours: 8am-4pm Monday-Friday

Contact: Sgt. Kim Vetter for more details at vetterk@michigan.gov

