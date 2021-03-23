Advertisement

Shiawassee County lags behind state average with COVID-19 vaccine

Short supplies and a low Social Vulnerability Index score led to a slow rollout, the health director says
Shiawassee County Courthouse
Shiawassee County Courthouse
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam statewide, Shiawassee County is lagging behind Michigan’s average percentage of population to get their doses.

According to the latest data, 13.8% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. That’s below the state average of 16.2%.

Shiawassee County Health Department Director Larry Johnson said there are a few reasons why initial vaccine rollout was slower than average there. The county experienced a shortage of vaccine like everywhere else and he said Shiawassee didn’t score very high on the state’s Social Vulnerability Index, which was used to allocate vaccine doses.

Fortunately, more vaccines are now coming in so the Shiawassee County Health Department can start getting more shots in arms.

“The limiting challenge was the amount of vaccine, but if as long as that continues to come in, we’re going to be OK,” Johnson said. “I just want to tell people, get your vaccine. It is so important and it’s the way out of this.”

On Tuesday, the health department vaccinated 550 more people. Johnson said the health department plans to focus on outreach and educating folks who still may be on the fence once they’re done vaccinating everyone who signed up for the shot.

