Advertisement

State moving kids, wants to yank license of Saginaw juvenile center

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is moving to revoke the license of a private juvenile detention center near Saginaw after investigators found “physical abuse” and other safety violations.

Wolverine Secure Treatment Center in Buena Vista Township is operated by Wolverine Human Services. The state is finding other placements for 35 kids. No details were publicly disclosed.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton says a report about the investigation has not been finished.

Wolverine Human Services strongly disagrees with the action and plans to appeal. An appeal could ultimately reach the desk of department director Elizabeth Hertel. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Outreach for those needing help registering for water settlement
Outreach for those needing help registering for water settlement
A Flint man says he’s tired of cleaning out the trash and rodent traps in his yard, he says is...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
Good neighbor helping those with limited access register for proposed Flint water settlement
Good neighbor helping those with limited access register for proposed Flint water settlement
Third-graders from Myers Elementary School got to sample their donut creations brought to life.
Donna’s Donuts turns third-graders’ ideas into a sweet surprise