State moving kids, wants to yank license of Saginaw juvenile center

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is moving to revoke the license of a private juvenile detention center near Saginaw after investigators found “physical abuse” and other safety violations.

Wolverine Secure Treatment Center in Buena Vista Township is operated by Wolverine Human Services. The state is finding other placements for 35 kids. No details were publicly disclosed.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton says a report about the investigation has not been finished.

Wolverine Human Services strongly disagrees with the action and plans to appeal. An appeal could ultimately reach the desk of department director Elizabeth Hertel.

