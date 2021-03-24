Attorney General calls for more funding to fight domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel testified before a U.S. House subcommittee on Wednesday about efforts to combat the growing problem of domestic terrorism.

Nessel explained that Michigan is no stranger to domestic terrorism and that more federal funding is needed to combat it in the state and across the country.

“It is my firm belief that this growing threat is one of the most serious national security issues we face and that it must be addressed in a bipartisan manner,” she said.

Michigan oftentimes has served as a base for anti-government militia extremism since the 1990s. Most recently, Nessel charged eight leaders of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group for plotting to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state lawmakers.

Six additional people allegedly involved in the plot were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Since then, the number of threats against state lawmakers, judges and other government officials have only gone up. Nessel said Michigan is in a unique position to combat domestic terrorism because of the state’s Anti-Terrorism Act passed in 2002 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Our Legislature recognized that laws should be enacted to adequately address the threats of terrorism against targets in our state,” she said.

The Attorney General’s Office has also used anti-gang statutes to charge individuals acting on behalf of a group and statutes that criminalize impersonating a police officer. Nessel also has expanded her office’s hate crimes unit to include domestic terrorism.

So Michigan has an arsenal of laws to address domestic terrorism, which many other states do not.

“To fully combat domestic terrorism across the country, changes to federal criminal laws must be made,” Nessel said. “Moreover, because we are on the front lines of this battle, federal funding is needed for state law enforcement officers like mine, so we can dedicate staff and resources to this cause.”

Nessel highlighted the importance of the federal government enacting a law similar to Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, saying the government doesn’t have any laws on the book that address domestic terrorists or homegrown violent extremists.

