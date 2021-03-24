Advertisement

B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”(Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grammy winner B.J. Thomas has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” the singer said.

“I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas is best known for his 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him the first of five Grammy Awards he would win during his career.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Thomas also scored hits with “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Rock and Roll Lullaby.”

In addition, the singer joined Dusty Springfield on “As Long as We Got Each Other,” the theme song to the hit sitcom “Growing Pains.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
A Flint Police Officer picks up bullet casings in the Mott Park neighborhood.
More families in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood complain about repeated gunfire
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Latest News

A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
More than 33,000 registrations so far for Flint water settlement
Mid-Michigan nurses feel strain of coronavirus pandemic
Boulder mourns and calls for action
Boulder mourns and calls for action