Edenville Dam project to restore Tobacco River nearly complete

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The major portion of work to restore the Tobacco River to its natural course is now complete.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Tobacco River spillway has been partially demolished and the downstream river channel has been cleared of debris. Crews also lowered water levels significantly, which restored the river’s natural flow.

The project is designed to help prevent another major flooding event when spring rain arrives.

The emergency project is not totally finished. On the Tobacco River side of the Edenville Dam, spillway stabilization work and site restoration needs to be finished, which should happen in the late spring.

This summer, Phase 2 of work will get under way on the Tittabawassee River side of the dam. This will include demolition of the spillway structure and removal of sediment and debris downstream.

Part of the Tittabawassee River side of the dam failed on May 19, 2020, sending most of the contents of Wixom Lake rushing downstream toward Midland and Saginaw Township. Wixom Lake remains mostly empty as the Four Lakes Task Force makes future plans for the watershed.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.