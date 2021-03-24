Advertisement

Fencing on Capitol outer perimeter taken down

Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.
Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.

Capitol Police tweeted all the fencing surrounding the outer perimeter of the Capitol has been taken down.

The public will once again gain access to the Capitol grounds, making way for the typical parade of joggers, bicyclists and other visitors in the popular green space.

Some streets near the building have also reopened to traffic.

Capitol Police also tweeted the inner perimeter fencing remains while the department works with law enforcement and Congress to strengthen security.

According to an internal department email, the Capitol Police force still believes it is operating in a heightened threat environment due to the political climate and rise in domestic violent extremism.

According to sources familiar with ongoing talks, congressional leaders are discussing a new $2 billion funding package that would bolster security around the capitol and shore up vulnerabilities exposed by the Jan. 6 attack.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
A Flint Police Officer picks up bullet casings in the Mott Park neighborhood.
More families in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood complain about repeated gunfire
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Latest News

A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
More than 33,000 registrations so far for Flint water settlement
Mid-Michigan nurses feel strain of coronavirus pandemic
Boulder mourns and calls for action
Boulder mourns and calls for action
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer