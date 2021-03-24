Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Flint man says he’s tired of cleaning out the trash and rodent traps in his yard, he says is caused by the blight in his neighborhood.

61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a home he says has been abandoned and left to rodents.

“I was working in my ride along mower in the backyard, and I looked over and I said, wow! And I see a six or seven rats.”

Jones says he moved to his home off of Wyoming Avenue in 2009 to make things easier on him since he’s had a stroke.

Jones also owns the lot next door to a home where he says an unmarked RV trailer was dropped off over 6 months ago, when he started to notice the trash accumulating in the yard.

“So I talked to people. I said, ‘can you please get the garbage off my property?’ And they said it’s not my property… So I brought out the deed and showed them, it’s my property.”

He says since then he hasn’t seen them, but continues to see trash in his yard.

ABC 12 reached out to the city to see if they are looking into this property off of Wyoming Avenue they replied in a statement saying:

“This property is privately owned. Our blight department reports that the first complaint in three years was made about this property today. It will be investigated for possible enforcement action.”

Jones says he’s been having issues with this property for months.

“I’ve been complaining about this property for six months. Ever since they moved in here, I’ve been complaining about this property.”

Jones says he just hopes someday his street will be clean and peaceful.

The city is asking residents to report all blight issues by contacting the Fight Blight Department. Residents can report blight issues by calling 810-237-2090, emailing FightBlight@CityOfFlint.com or using the city’s online reporting tool

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.