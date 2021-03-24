Good neighbor helping those with limited access register for proposed Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/23/2021) - A Flint woman is reaching out to make sure anyone entitled to a share of the proposed Flint water civil settlement knows how to sign up.

The deadline to sign up is just days away, and despite various outreach efforts, some people still don’t know have the information they need to get on board the $640 million deal.

”I think it’s just my duty and anybody else’s duty to help anyone that they could help,” Virdean Moore said.

Moore was stressed and scrambling, filling out her registration form and providing documentation to be part of a proposed $641.2 million settlement in the Flint water crisis.

Instead of feeling relieved after sending it in, she’s still feeling a weight on her shoulders thinking about those who might miss out on this historic settlement.

“I’m really thinking a lot of people that deserve it like the elderly people are not going to get it. They’re not going to get it. They don’t have the help, and it took me a long time to even figure it out. I messed up a lot of papers trying to get it right,” Moore said.

Moore wanted to do something about it, picking up the phone and calling two of her close friends: one in her 70s and the other in her 80s.

“Neither one of them said they received it, so I made it a point to try to get as many copies as I possibly could,” Moore said.

Using her own printer and ink at home, Moore put it all together: the information booklet, registration form, and mailing documents. It was all neatly sealed in a plastic bag with a paper clip, ready to hand deliver to their front doors.

“I’m not doing it for any gratitude or anything. Just something that needed to be done. I just wanted to make sure them and anyone else had the opportunity to get their paperwork out on time,” Moore said.

Moore was relieved when she found out from ABC12 that there are resources available to help people with limited access.

The Flint Water Class Action Law Office on Robert T. Longway and I-475 is open in person or by phone every day until the deadline on March 29.

“Our purpose is education and accessibility to help people know what you’re doing, know how to do it, and once the registration period ends, we’ll still be here, and we’ll help people put their actual claims together,” Attorney with the Flint Class Action Water Team, Trachelle Young said.

The Flint office recently expanded their hours: Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The address is 1176 Robert T Longway Blvd in Flint and the hotline number is (866) 536-0717.

They can also be reached by e-mail: info@flintwaterjustice.com.

