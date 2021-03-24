JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

A little bit of rain fell across Mid-Michigan Wednesday. The pattern was scattered in nature and generally light, although a few moderate showers popped up in just a few places. In between the showers, strong southwesterly winds combined with some sunshine to push our temperatures through the 60s. A few spots managed to sneak into the 70s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies are expected as our southwesterly wind gradually diminishes. Lows will settle into the 40s Thursday morning.

The best chance of seeing some bright sunshine Thursday will be early in the day. The general trend will be for the clouds to thicken up as the day progresses. With light and variable winds, highs for the day will range from the middle 50s for the northern parts of the area, to the middle 60s across the south. For Thursday night and early Friday, a more widespread rainfall is expected for the ABC12 viewing area. The heaviest totals could reach an inch across the southernmost parts of the area.

Some showers are in the offing for the weekend too. Saturday will begin dry, but will end with some light rain moving in from the southwest. High temperatures Saturday will easily move through the 50s ahead of the rain. Areas of light rain will continue on through Saturday night and linger into Sunday. Sunday’s showers will be chillier as brisk northwesterly winds keep highs in the 40s for the day. For the northern parts of the area, a few flakes of snow may mix in with some drops early in the day. - JR