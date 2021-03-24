Advertisement

Michigan county bans hair bias against its workers

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - County employees in Michigan’s capital area can wear hair any way they want.

Ingham County commissioners have given protections to workers who wear their hair naturally or in protective styles like braids, weaves, locks and twists. The policy doesn’t extend to other employers, public or private, in Ingham County.

The resolution approved Tuesday cited a study that found Black women faced higher rates of hair discrimination than any other gender or race.

State Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing is sponsoring a statewide bill in the Legislature.

