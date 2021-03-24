Advertisement

Michigan DNR responds to a rash of large brush fires

The largest burned 86 acres in Alcona County on Monday
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (Michigan DNR photo from video)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (AP and WJRT) - A dry winter and recent sunny skies have led to a rash of recent brush fires around Michigan.

Since Friday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has responded to at least 40 wildland fires in the state, according to Don Klingler, the DNR’s resource protection manager for the Lower Peninsula.

A fast-moving grass fire Monday burned 86 acres in Alcona County. Roger MacNeill, a forest fire officer at the Lincoln DNR office, said the fire jumped a drainage ditch and the Black River.

He said it was among about 20 fires burning at once on Monday. 

Several large brush fires were reported in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, including about three acres between the westbound lanes of I-69 and Court Street near Belsay Road in Burton.

The Montrose Fire Department responded to two large fires, including one in the 8400 block of West Frances Road that burned about 30 acres. Another large fire was reported in the Metamora State Recreation Area on Tuesday afternoon.

In Shiawassee County, a grass fire spread into the County Manor Mobile Home Park near I-69 in Durand on Tuesday. One mobile home was destroyed and two others sustained significant damage.

Dry conditions after the spring snow melt and brisk winds have created conditions favorable for wildfires to spread in Mid-Michigan. Several jurisdictions have enacted burning bans, so anyone planning a fire should check with their local fire department ahead of time.

