Michigan health officials say residents should eat less Lake Superior smelt

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials issued an advisory Wednesday for people to limit their consumption of smelt caught in Lake Superior.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources detected elevated levels of PFOS in rainbow smelt from the largest Great Lake, so the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued matching guidance with an Eat Safe Fish guidlines.

The advisory says people should limit their Lake Superior smelt intake to only one serving per month. That amounts to 8 ounces for adults and 2 to 4 ounces for children.

“PFOS is a perfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) associated with harmful effects in people, including reduced fertility, thyroid disease and liver damage. We will update this guideline once the department has additional data,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Michigan environmental officials are planning to collect smelt from Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and some inland lakes to test for contamination. An updated smelt consumption guideline for other bodies of water will be released after that if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.