Michigan House approves bills for transparency in pharmacies, health care

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has passed several bills to create more transparency in health care and at pharmacies.

The bills passed Wednesday tackle drug costs and the expansion of telehealth. Bill supporters say the burden of growing drug costs should be shifted from consumers to the drug companies.

The bills aim to expand accessibility to affordable medication by allowing pharmacists to talk with patients about their options. Other main goals in the plan include:

  • A cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin.
  • Better access to oral chemotherapy treatments.
  • Limits on unregulated prescription middlemen who manipulate drug prices.
  • Requiring drug makers to provide details on how they set prices.

“Many of these important reforms center on transparency and accountability in pricing, which will help lower costs, because seniors and families should never be forced to choose between buying medicine and putting food on the table,” said Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn of Midland.

The legislation will next head to the Michigan Senate and, if approved, to the governor’s desk.

