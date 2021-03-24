Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers pass bill make gas cans easier to use

Gas cans made, sold and used in Michigan could revert back to earlier design
A Michigan House committee passed a bill allowing gas cans made, sold and used in the state to...
A Michigan House committee passed a bill allowing gas cans made, sold and used in the state to revert back to the older design that is easier to use.(WJHG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone who has used a gas can made after 2009 knows they aren’t very user-friendly thanks to federal regulations.

Newer gas cans have to include a barrier and automatically closing spout designed to reduce vapors. But they can be frustrating to use and result in more gas spilling than older gas cans, according to Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township.

A Michigan House committee passed a bill this week that would allow consumers to purchase new gas cans made in the state that are exempt from the 2009 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates.

“Anyone who has ever used one of the newer, EPA-mandated designs knows that those nozzles aren’t helping the environment,” said Wakeman. “Too much gas is on the ground and not making it in your mower or snowblower.”

House Bill 4272 would ensure gas cans made, sold and used only in Michigan are not subject to interstate commerce laws, so they wouldn’t have to comply with EPA regulations. They could be designed without a permeation barrier and closing spout.

The bill heads to the full House for consideration. If approved there, it would require approval from the Michigan Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

“The EPA’s gas can requirements are a clear case of government regulation doing more harm than good,” Wakeman said. “It’s time for government to get out of the way and stop overcomplicating people’s lives.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
A Flint Police Officer picks up bullet casings in the Mott Park neighborhood.
More families in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood complain about repeated gunfire
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Latest News

Growing concerns over attorney fees in water settlement
Growing concerns over attorney fees in water settlement
The Flint Police Department is asking the community to help to find whoever has been illegally...
Flint police works with community to catch illegal trash dumpers
The Flint Police Department is asking the community to help to find whoever has been illegally...
Flint Police works with community to catch illegal trash dumpers
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
Attorney addresses growing concerns over attorney fees in Flint water settlement
A voter walks with her ballot to vote in the November Election
Gilchrist: Michigan GOP election reform proposals a “hurricane of voter suppression”