Michigan lawmakers pass bill make gas cans easier to use

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone who has used a gas can made after 2009 knows they aren’t very user-friendly thanks to federal regulations.

Newer gas cans have to include a barrier and automatically closing spout designed to reduce vapors. But they can be frustrating to use and result in more gas spilling than older gas cans, according to Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township.

A Michigan House committee passed a bill this week that would allow consumers to purchase new gas cans made in the state that are exempt from the 2009 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates.

“Anyone who has ever used one of the newer, EPA-mandated designs knows that those nozzles aren’t helping the environment,” said Wakeman. “Too much gas is on the ground and not making it in your mower or snowblower.”

House Bill 4272 would ensure gas cans made, sold and used only in Michigan are not subject to interstate commerce laws, so they wouldn’t have to comply with EPA regulations. They could be designed without a permeation barrier and closing spout.

The bill heads to the full House for consideration. If approved there, it would require approval from the Michigan Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

“The EPA’s gas can requirements are a clear case of government regulation doing more harm than good,” Wakeman said. “It’s time for government to get out of the way and stop overcomplicating people’s lives.”

