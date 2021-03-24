Advertisement

Michigan Lottery sends nearly $1.2 billion to schools after record setting year

The 2020 contribution to the School Aid Fund is the sixth consecutive annual record
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.(Michigan Lottery/WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Lottery sent a record amount of money to schools across the state after closing the books on 2020.

The lottery raised more than $1.179 billion for schools last year, which is the sixth consecutive record contribution to the School Aid Fund and the second straight year of generating over $1 billion. The 2020 contribution comprises less than 10% of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $15.86 billion education budget proposal for the next school year.

“We continue to find ways to make historic investments in our classrooms in conjunction with the bipartisan budget that I signed last year to make the largest investment in K-12 education in the history of our state without raising taxes,” said Whitmer. “The Michigan Lottery’s $1.179 billion contribution in education will add to this record investment to help our students, our teachers, and our communities thrive.”

The lottery collected a record $4.2 billion in ticket sales last year and paid out $2.5 billion in prizes, along with an additional $307 million for commissions to retailers who sell tickets.

The Michigan Lottery says internet and instant games in 2020 helped drive the record revenue last year. Internet revenue increased by 88% over 2019 while instant game sales increased by 23%.

“Each Lottery purchase in Michigan helps raise critical funding for our schools,” said Lottery Commissioner Brian O. Neill. “The last six record-setting years would not be possible without the support of our players and the dedicated work of our retailers, vendors, and teams at both Lottery and supporting state agencies.”

The lottery has contributed a total of $24.5 billion to Michigan schools since its inception in 1972. Nearly one quarter of that total -- or $5.8 billion -- has come just in the past six years.

  • 2020: $1.179 billion.
  • 2019: 1.07 billion.
  • 2018: $941.28 million.
  • 2017: $924.11 million.
  • 2016: $888.91 million.
  • 2015: $795.5 million.

For each dollar spent on Michigan Lottery tickets in 2020, 61 cents were paid out in prizes, 28 cents went to the School Aid Fund, 9 cents went to commissions for retailers and 2 cents paid for operating or administrative costs.

