Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in over 3 months, topping 4,400 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue climbing in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,454 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 637,645. That is the first increase above 4,000 in a single day since Jan. 7 and the highest increase in Michigan since Dec. 15.

“We know people are sick and tired of the pandemic, but COVID-19 is still out there,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington. “Despite tremendous progress on vaccination, we aren’t in a position to let up on our guard.”

State health officials reported 16 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,935.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased significantly on Tuesday to nearly 37,800 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly from Monday’s three-month high to 11.31% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases continued increasing. As of Wednesday, 1,729 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 70 from Tuesday. Of those, 1,590 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 375 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 136 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 19 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 4.345 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 2.16 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.071 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 114,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 3.723 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.4 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 23,745 cases and 714 deaths, which is an increase of 170 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 16,050 cases and 527 deaths, which is an increase of 90 cases.

Arenac, 698 cases, 26 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 7,609 cases and 289 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases.

Clare, 1,442 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Gladwin, 1,317 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,508 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Huron, 2,026 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Iosco, 1,162 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 3,753 cases, 75 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Lapeer, 5,019 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases.

Midland, 4,779 cases, 63 deaths and 4,410 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Ogemaw, 975 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 342 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,211 cases, 38 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 2,336 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,883 cases, 83 deaths and 3,479 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases and 37 recoveries.

Tuscola, 3,217 cases, 130 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases.

