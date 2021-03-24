Michigan State Police add victim services advocates for domestic and sex assault cases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police Flint Post is one of two to add a new advocate working with victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The Lansing Post also added a victim services advocate. They can help families find safe shelter, connect the survivor to resources or even just sit down to discuss how the criminal justice process plays out.

“Surviving a crime isn’t only getting yourself physically out of harm’s way,” said Megan Calamita, the Flint Post’s victim services advocate. “The idea is for us to be there for survivors in the days after, however we can. We want to ease their burden.”

Michigan State Police started the victim services program in December and the department plans to add more advocates at other Mid-Michigan posts in the coming months. Funding comes from a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime.

Many prosecutors offices around Michigan have victim services staff who work with crime victims and survivors during the judicial process. Calamita said Michigan State Police hope to reach victims earlier in the process before cases reach the court system.

“We’re talking with troopers and other co-workers to let them know we’re here and they can lean on us, and to show them how effective this is when we all work together,” she said.

In most cases, the Michigan State Police advocates will reach out to victims after a crime, but victims are welcome to reach out the advocates first.

“This is another way for us to help bridge gaps between the residents we serve and law enforcement,” Det. First Lt. Pat Roti, commander of the Third District Special Investigation Section. “Survivors can reach out to their advocate directly as someone completely dedicated to their specific needs.”

Jessica Espinoza, the victim advocate at the Michigan State Police Lansing Post, said she recently was able sit with a victim during a difficult investigative interview while police were documenting details of the crime that took place.

“Being ‘that person’ for someone who has experienced serious trauma is our goal,” she said. “We want to be present, calming and reassuring.”

