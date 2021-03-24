Mid-Michigan nurses feel strain of coronavirus pandemic

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/24/21)-The heavy weight of lifting the country up over a deadly virus has been planted squarely on the shoulders of healthcare workers. Nurses in particular-- have been weighed down by the strain of it all.

“Sometimes you drive home sometimes you cry on the way home because you’re, you’re feeling sorry for someone that didn’t have their loved one,” said RN, Lisa Ross.

Lisa Ross has been caring for patients for more than 3 decades.

As a Nurse manager for Great Lakes Bay Health Center - she says she has never seen the kind of fatigue nurses have been experiencing now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You do feel kind of beaten right now. I never dreamed it would get to this point where we would be in this state, like I just, it’s really shocking to me all the things in my nursing career I’ve been through, and this is what has gotten us to this point,” Ross said.

And it’s not just seasoned nurses impacted. Her nursing students are feeling it too.

“Some of them are overwhelmed. And some of them didn’t get all the training that they needed because hospitals would shut down, they didn’t get all of their training so some of them right now that are graduating because I always have seniors. They’re kind of scared because they missed out on some parts of their hospital experience because of what’s all been going on,” Ross said.

But Ross said at the end of the day, you just have to shake it off and let things go, in order to do it all over again the next day.

“I go home and sometimes I just go up for a long walk because I need to get myself back back together because I’ve always learned that, you know, if as a leader now you know I’m a manager if I, if everything falls apart with me, then they’re all gonna fall apart with me. So, you put your game face back on, and you do what you need to do because that’s how it’s supposed to be,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.