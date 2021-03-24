Advertisement

More than 33,000 registrations so far for Flint water settlement

The deadline to register is next Monday -- March 29
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who negotiated a $641 million settlement for victims of Flint lead-contaminated water are asking a judge to set aside up to 32% for fees and expenses. If granted, the request would total $202 million in fees and $7 million in expenses for dozens of attorneys suing the state of Michigan, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - More than 30,000 registration forms have been received from people who want to participate in a $641.2 million Flint water lawsuit settlement.

Special Master Deborah Greenspan reported 33,341 registration forms were turned in by the start of the week. The deadline is next Monday.

Registration, which is required to receive money from the settlement, can be completed online by clicking here. Registration forms also were mailed to all Flint residents. Anyone with questions about the process can call 1-800-493-1754 or email FlintWater@ArcherSystems.com.

Click here for the link to register for a share of the Flint water settlement

“It is important that residents review all options and make the decision that is right for their family,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “While no amount of money will make up for what happened to us, this settlement will provide compensation for children, adults, and businesses impacted by the Flint water crisis.”

The settlement fund currently includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint’s insurance companies, $20 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services.

The fund could grow if other companies and agencies accused of wrongdoing before and during the Flint water crisis join the settlement.

Anyone who lived, worked or went to school in Flint from April 25, 2014, to Nov. 16, 2020, and was exposed to contaminated drinking water is eligible to receive money from the settlement. Most of the $641.2 million will go to young children who suffered lead poisoning.

Businesses and adults who were affected by the water crisis will receive lesser amounts from the settlement.

After the registration deadline on March 29, the court is mandating a 30-day waiting period. Then people who register will be asked to submit a formal claim with evidence, which can be as simple as proving they lived in Flint during the water crisis.

A third party will go through those claims and decide what each claimant should receive. Claimants will have an opportunity to appeal their award amounts. The money could be dished out as early as August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
A Flint Police Officer picks up bullet casings in the Mott Park neighborhood.
More families in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood complain about repeated gunfire
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Latest News

Growing concerns over attorney fees in water settlement
Growing concerns over attorney fees in water settlement
The Flint Police Department is asking the community to help to find whoever has been illegally...
Flint police works with community to catch illegal trash dumpers
The Flint Police Department is asking the community to help to find whoever has been illegally...
Flint Police works with community to catch illegal trash dumpers
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
Attorney addresses growing concerns over attorney fees in Flint water settlement
A voter walks with her ballot to vote in the November Election
Gilchrist: Michigan GOP election reform proposals a “hurricane of voter suppression”