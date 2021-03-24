More than 33,000 registrations so far for Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - More than 30,000 registration forms have been received from people who want to participate in a $641.2 million Flint water lawsuit settlement.

Special Master Deborah Greenspan reported 33,341 registration forms were turned in by the start of the week. The deadline is next Monday.

Registration, which is required to receive money from the settlement, can be completed online by clicking here. Registration forms also were mailed to all Flint residents. Anyone with questions about the process can call 1-800-493-1754 or email FlintWater@ArcherSystems.com.

“It is important that residents review all options and make the decision that is right for their family,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “While no amount of money will make up for what happened to us, this settlement will provide compensation for children, adults, and businesses impacted by the Flint water crisis.”

The settlement fund currently includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint’s insurance companies, $20 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services.

The fund could grow if other companies and agencies accused of wrongdoing before and during the Flint water crisis join the settlement.

Anyone who lived, worked or went to school in Flint from April 25, 2014, to Nov. 16, 2020, and was exposed to contaminated drinking water is eligible to receive money from the settlement. Most of the $641.2 million will go to young children who suffered lead poisoning.

Businesses and adults who were affected by the water crisis will receive lesser amounts from the settlement.

After the registration deadline on March 29, the court is mandating a 30-day waiting period. Then people who register will be asked to submit a formal claim with evidence, which can be as simple as proving they lived in Flint during the water crisis.

A third party will go through those claims and decide what each claimant should receive. Claimants will have an opportunity to appeal their award amounts. The money could be dished out as early as August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.