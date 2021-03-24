Advertisement

Police: Driver’s blood-alcohol was 4 times the legal limit after deadly Arenac County crash

Matthew Conn died in the crash while his wife and two children sustained serious injuries
Matthew Conn died while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries after this head-on...
Matthew Conn died while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries after this head-on crash in Arenac County in February.(Arenac County Sheriff's office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the driver who caused a deadly crash in Arenac County that killed a father and injured his family in February was well beyond “super drunk” under Michigan law.

He now faces several charges in connection with the crash and other crimes.

Jerrud Mikolaczik is accused of driving while intoxicated the night of Feb. 13, causing the crash that killed 48-year-old Matthew Conn of Standish. Conn’s wife and their two children were badly injured in the crash, which happened near the intersection of M-76 and Klein Road northwest of Sterling.

Investigators say Mikolaczik drove a pickup truck across the center line and crashed into the Conn family, who were heading home from a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner.

RELATED: Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call

The police report indicates Mikolaczik’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.34%, which is more than four times the legal limit of 0.08% and over double the amount of what would be considered “super drunk” under Michigan law.

Mikolaczik faces several charges in relation to the death and the injuries from the crash, along with other crimes like possession of a loaded firearm. He was released from jail after posting $40,000, which is 10% of his $400,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page for the Conn family raised nearly $550,000 by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
A Flint Police Officer picks up bullet casings in the Mott Park neighborhood.
More families in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood complain about repeated gunfire
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Latest News

This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
More than 33,000 registrations so far for Flint water settlement
Mid-Michigan nurses feel strain of coronavirus pandemic
State travel and tourism projected to be stronger this year
State travel and tourism projected to be stronger this year
Saginaw County Health Dept. seeks nurse volunteers to help with vaccinations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed a bill seeking to limit the length of emergency public...
Whitmer vetoes bill to end COVID-19 restrictions if lawmakers don’t approve