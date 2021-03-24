Police: Driver’s blood-alcohol was 4 times the legal limit after deadly Arenac County crash

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the driver who caused a deadly crash in Arenac County that killed a father and injured his family in February was well beyond “super drunk” under Michigan law.

He now faces several charges in connection with the crash and other crimes.

Jerrud Mikolaczik is accused of driving while intoxicated the night of Feb. 13, causing the crash that killed 48-year-old Matthew Conn of Standish. Conn’s wife and their two children were badly injured in the crash, which happened near the intersection of M-76 and Klein Road northwest of Sterling.

Investigators say Mikolaczik drove a pickup truck across the center line and crashed into the Conn family, who were heading home from a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner.

The police report indicates Mikolaczik’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.34%, which is more than four times the legal limit of 0.08% and over double the amount of what would be considered “super drunk” under Michigan law.

Mikolaczik faces several charges in relation to the death and the injuries from the crash, along with other crimes like possession of a loaded firearm. He was released from jail after posting $40,000, which is 10% of his $400,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page for the Conn family raised nearly $550,000 by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.