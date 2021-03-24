Saginaw Co. Health Dept. seeks nurse volunteers for vaccination efforts

SAGINAW COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) -(03/24/21)-”I have a friend of mine who retired early due to her husband’s medical condition, and she just started, she has offered and she has started to volunteer”” said RN, Lisa Ross.

Lisa Ross’ friend is exactly the kind of help the Saginaw County Health Department is looking for.

Registered nurses, willing to volunteer their skills to help vaccinate Saginaw County residents against COVID-19.

Ross is the Nurse Manager for the Great Lakes Bay Health Center and has been a nurse for more than 3 decades.

“We are vaccinating and helping the health department vaccinate anybody that we can do. And so, I probably do vaccinations, three days of my week right now and just do my office work two days a week, " Ross said.

Ross’ team has been a big help in vaccinating the more 50-thousand residents that have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But there are still thousands more that have yet to be vaccinated.

It’s why the County Health Department is asking for help in getting the job done.

They are looking for registered nurses with a current license to practice in the State of Michigan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

“We do a lot of course here in Saginaw County. And we get a lot of, like if we have a Saturday clinic which we have for quite a few Saturdays we have a lot of nurses who volunteer and love to come help. I think even though we’re tired. It’s very, it’s very emotional with some of the patients like we just finished teachers and some of them cried when we gave it to them,” she said.

All volunteers are subject to a background check, license verification, must sign a county volunteer waiver, and be willing to volunteer for 8 hour shifts, 1 to 5 days per week.

Ross says helping to get people vaccinated against this deadly virus-- is some of the most fulfilling work she has ever done.

“Every time I poke an arm it just gives me the best feeling in my heart that I am working towards trying to, and I tell some of these people at some point in their lives. We’re not going to have to wear a mask every single second, you know,” Ross said.

If you would like to volunteer you can email the Saginaw County Health Department at tsimon@saginawcounty.com

