Senior prom canceled at Alma High School amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - This year’s senior prom was called off at Alma High School after its senior class voted against holding the event but not everyone in the community is on board.

A group of Alma parents and students is calling on the district to change course and hold a prom this year.

“So many other schools with parents and other staff involved, following the guidelines set by the health department still somehow found a way to make it work and have a way for their kids, so why can’t Alma?,” asked Michael Painter, a parent of an Alma High School senior.

Sarah Molkhoek, a senior at Alma High School, said that the vote to cancel prom took place during a meeting held by school officials with the senior class.

“It was just a weird meeting that we just had and no one was comfortable with the whole meeting,” she said. “We’re like, ‘what’s supposed to happen? Like what’s going to happen?”

During the meeting, Molkhoek said that school administrators informed the senior class that if a prom was to go on, it would have had to be held outdoors, with no food or drinks, and six-feet of social distancing was required.

According to the school district, 95% of the senior class voted “no” on holding that type of prom.

Molkhoek, and her mom, Dawn, said that the entire senior class was not involved in the vote and that voting at that meeting did not provide enough time for students to make a decision.

“I feel like the vote wasn’t done correctly either because I feel like the way they did it, they didn’t give the kids time to think about those actions,” said Dawn Molkhoek. “It was more of a knee jerk reactions of these are your options.”

Dawn Molhoek also argued that a prom could be held safely with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“There was ways to do it safely,” she said. “If we can work everyday, go to the grocery store, get out and about, there’s ways to do it safely.”

Alma Public Schools did release a statement to ABC12 that said it did consult with the local health department and legal counsel but ultimately found that holding a prom was not “permissible.”

Here is the full statement:

“The decision to cancel a school sponsored Prom was made after consultation with the full Senior Class, our local Health Department, Dr. Morse, Medical Director Central Michigan District | Mid-Michigan District | District Health Department #10, a review of MDHHS guidance for gatherings for inside and outside events, and legal counsel. The recommendation to the district from the Health Department and legal counsel was, given current restrictions for event size, and the fact that students would not be permitted to “intermingle” at the event, hosting a traditional school sponsored prom with food and dancing was not permissible.

Administration at Alma High School shared the parameters and recommendations with the AHS Senior Class, and 95% of the senior class was not in favor of a school sponsored Prom under these circumstances.”

The group of parents and students that ABC12 spoke to said that a group of parents is working to put on a prom for seniors separate from the school.

