Spring break starts a day early for Davison Community Schools

150 staff members are receiving COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, so schools won’t be able to operate
Davison Community Schools are starting spring break a day earlier than planned due to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for staff members.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Community Schools will begin spring break one day earlier than expected.

The district made the announcement Tuesday after a vaccination clinic originally scheduled for Saturday was moved up a day to Friday. More than 150 staff members are signed up to receive their second doses at the clinic.

Administrators say schools can’t operate without those staff members, so they’re canceling school Friday. Students will return to class on April 5, when spring break is over.

