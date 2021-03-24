State to revoke license of Saginaw area treatment center, past probes shed light on possible trouble

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan juvenile treatment center is on the defensive as the state looks to revoke its license to operate.

The state says a special investigation into the facility shows substantiated physical abuse and safety violations.

We’ve found out there are have been 22 other special investigations at the center over the past 3 years, with several violations found.

Wolverine Secure Treatment Center in Buena Vista Township is operated by Wolverine Human Services. It’s a 100-bed treatment facility for boys and girls, ranging in ages from 12 to 19, placed here by the state or judges.

But the state is now trying to place the 35 teens and children here in other locations as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services intends to revoke the center’s license.

A spokesperson for MDHHS says “the recommendation is based on a special investigation that substantiated physical abuse and safety-related licensing violations.”

Judith Wollack of Wolverine Human Services released a statement saying the entity “strongly disagrees” with the state’s effort and “is appealing this decision to prevent major disruption to the lives of the many young people and families it serves.”

The state says its investigation is not complete, but a check of prior special investigations into the center shows there have been 22 probes since May of 2018.

Most of the investigations resulted in violations, which included inadequate staffing, improper physical restraints on residents, a staff member sleeping and an unauthorized visitor was once allowed into the center.

Bob Wheaton with MDHHS says the number of those past investigations is concerning, but doesn’t figure into this move to revoke Wolverine’s license.

He adds “our Division of Child Welfare Licensing does assess and review the 24-month history of a facility when making recommendations for adverse licensing action.”

