State travel and tourism projected to be stronger this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/24/2021) - There is cautious optimism that this year will be a whole lot better for travel and tourism across the state.

In fact, get ready for the return of “Pure Michigan” ads.

More than eight million dollars will be spent this year to help promote to our pleasant peninsula.

ABC12′s Kevin Goff talked to folks at several travel destinations, to get their take on what they expect as they prepare to welcome guests.

(KEVIN) Expect to see more Pure Michigan video ads this year.

It’s a welcome sight after a year off due to the pandemic.

Steve Louwers, president of the Caseville Chamber of Commerce said, “We did everything we could in our power to provide our bar owners and restaurants, information where they could apply for different grants, to help them through the tough times.”

Keith Frank, the Tawas Chamber of Commerce Vice President added, “That period between March and June was really a low point for our community, as far as businesses and that go.”

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, 125 million visitors spent nearly 26 billion dollars on everything from transportation, lodging, dining and recreation in 2018.

Of course we all know what happened last year.

However, the future looks brighter.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association predicts a 19% rise in state revenue.

While not nearly as robust as 2019 numbers, it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’m feeling very confident, very positive about it,” commented Louwers.

“We’re getting a lot more calls from people looking to come up this summer,” said Frank.

So far, plans are to have both Ribfest and the always popular Cheeseburger in Caseville events, back to their normal activities this summer.

And for Tawas, they’re already seeing their beaches return as lake levels continue to drop from record levels last yea

The Tawas Chamber of Commerce says some community events this summer are still on hold until they get more guidance on how many people can gather together at one time.

