Warm, windy, & scattered showers today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving across Wisconsin toward the UP today has us set up underneath a warm front this morning. We’re warm, and will stay that way today with breezy SW winds. As this system moves off toward Canada and we end up on the backside of it, we’ll briefly dry out. Then another low pressure system moves in from the south bringing back rain Thursday evening into Friday.

Today’s temps will make it into the mid 60s to low 70s! We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and scattered showers throughout the day – might even hear a rumble of thunder. Winds will be out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s through the afternoon.

Tonight winds will go down to 10-15mph, staying out of the SW. Showers start to wind down this evening, and we’re drier overnight and through most of the day tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s to around 40 north and inland.

Tomorrow we’ll stay closer to 60 degrees with rain moving in during the evening. Rain looks to continue overnight and into Friday.

