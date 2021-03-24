Whitmer vetoes bill to end COVID-19 restrictions if lawmakers don’t approve

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a Republican-backed bill again that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The measure would have ended Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders after 28 days unless the Republican-led Legislature approved an extension. The Democratic governor vetoed nearly identical legislation in December.

Whitmer said Wednesday that epidemics are not limited to 28 days. She repeatedly has threatened to veto any bills that seek to limit executive emergency powers of her administration or for any future governor.

Michigan’s main coronavirus order requires masks, limits capacity at restaurants and other businesses, and caps gathering sizes. Michigan has loosened restrictions but has seen a surge in cases during the month of March.

The state is seeing continued increases in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations despite increasing vaccinations. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday since Dec. 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.