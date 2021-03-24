Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bill to end COVID-19 restrictions if lawmakers don’t approve

The bill sought to end Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders after 28 days
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed a bill seeking to limit the length of emergency public...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed a bill seeking to limit the length of emergency public health orders.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a Republican-backed bill again that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The measure would have ended Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders after 28 days unless the Republican-led Legislature approved an extension. The Democratic governor vetoed nearly identical legislation in December.

Whitmer said Wednesday that epidemics are not limited to 28 days. She repeatedly has threatened to veto any bills that seek to limit executive emergency powers of her administration or for any future governor.

Michigan’s main coronavirus order requires masks, limits capacity at restaurants and other businesses, and caps gathering sizes. Michigan has loosened restrictions but has seen a surge in cases during the month of March.

The state is seeing continued increases in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations despite increasing vaccinations. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday since Dec. 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
A Flint Police Officer picks up bullet casings in the Mott Park neighborhood.
More families in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood complain about repeated gunfire
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Latest News

This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
More than 33,000 registrations so far for Flint water settlement
Mid-Michigan nurses feel strain of coronavirus pandemic
State travel and tourism projected to be stronger this year
State travel and tourism projected to be stronger this year
Saginaw County Health Dept. seeks nurse volunteers to help with vaccinations