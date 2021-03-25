COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise across MI

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cumulative cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise across the state. The state health department on Thursday reported 5,224 positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths.

On Wednesday, the state saw it’s first increase above 4,000 cases in a single day since Jan. 7 and that was the highest increase the state’s seen since Dec. 15.

“The variants are here, the virus is more easily transmissible, and it’s affecting younger populations,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.

Hospitalizations are also up. As of Wednesday, more than 1,700 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 or probable cases.

And that means fewer hospital beds are available.

Here’s what we know:

In all of Mid-Michigan -- Which is region 3 -- there are 404 ICU beds. 344 of them are occupied, leaving just 60 ICU beds in total.

Looking at 5 different hospitals in Mid-Michigan and the total number of beds occupied -- regardless of COVID-19 -- many of them are near capacity.

This data is as of Monday, March 22:

Ascension Genesys reported 89% bed occupancy.

McLaren-Flint reported 92% bed occupancy.

Hurley Medical Center reported 99% bed occupancy.

Covenant Healthcare reported 91% bed occupancy.

McLaren Bay Region reported 82% bed occupancy.

Also between those 5 hospitals -- 144 patients are being treated for COVID-19 and 42 patients are in the ICU.

“People think that based on numbers a month ago, we had relatively low numbers we didn’t have for about four months and that everything is done and over with. And by no means, is it done and over with,” Strasz added.

Strasz agrees the state has been and is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to cases of COVID-19 -- something, he says and knows -- as we’ve been through several other times before -- can be reversed.

“People need to be aware of the risks. If I go into a crowded restaurant, and I don’t want to miss out on a time with my friends but I’ve got symptoms, what am I doing to others? We need to think long and hard about that,” he said.

