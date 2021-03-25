Educators and parents concerned over in-person learning risks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/25/21)-The State’s Board of Education Vice President, joined state school board members and parents who say they’re concerned -state lawmakers are pushing for schools to reopen.

”Our government is using our health, and even worse, our children’s health and well being, as bargaining chips as tools to negotiate our government and our legislators, power and control,” said Michigan State Board of Education Vice President, Dr. Pamela Pugh.

The group believes schools aren’t truly equipped to keep students, staff and their families safe and free of COVID-19.

Former Flint mayor, Karen Weaver, is concerned for black and brown communities where traditionally households include multi-generational family members - potentially exposing the most vulnerable elderly population from a child’s in-person learning.

“So opening up schools safely includes having tailored interventions for traditionally marginalized communities,” said Former Flint Mayor and African American Mayors Association’s Dr. Karen Weaver.

These concerns are being raised as positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state - as more students return to the classroom.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been a proponent of returning students to in-person learning as well as President Joe Biden.

The new state law led by Republicans requires Michigan school districts to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive all of a minimum $450-per-student increase in emergency pandemic funding. It affects about 34 percent of the state’s K through 12 districts. And many of them involve Black and Brown communities.

“We have to turn to our own communities to protect ourselves with our own resources because our political leadership is playing games with not only our money but with our livelihood. This is outside of what we should be asked to do. What we should be tasked with during this time. My children are currently in my home right now. I am one of the parents we are talking about,” said parent Tashmica Torok.

