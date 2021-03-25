Flint police works with community to catch illegal trash dumpers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

On Wednesday the Flint Police Department is asking the community to help to find whoever has been illegally dumping trash on the city’s north side.

Police say this dumping has been happening on Russell Avenue for a couple of months.

“This investigation has been going on for quite some time. And now we’re utilizing community resources to help identify individuals and make arrests on the illegal activity,” said Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

The 300 block of East Russell has been under watch by Flint police for months. After numbers reports of illegal dumping in this neighborhood.

Now investigators are hoping you’ll recognize the people or their vehicles from the pictures posted on the department’s Facebook page.

REWARD!!! Our Fight Blight program partnership with Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that... Posted by City of Flint Police Department on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

“Its illegal activity and it’s something that this administration and the chief of police, takes very serious, and are aggressively going after and just since that post was put online… We have already received the identities of several individuals that are shown in those images so real soon we’ll be knocking at the doors with several individuals and affecting arrest on that illegal activity,” added Sgt. Booth.

As of Wednesday the area was still filled with trash. Sgt. Booth says the blight department has been at work picking up trash throughout the city.

Team Leader Mario Thomas with the Flint Blight Department says they have cleaned up over 2.2 million pounds of trash since November, and in the last 72 hours has cleared over 500 tires throughout the city and don’t plan on stopping.

“We have a plan to start spring cleaning and boarding up the houses and everything like that and cutting the lawn so we have a plan to make sure, going into the winter that there’s less, less blight issues, going into next year,” said Thomas.

Thomas says the Blight Department will be patrolling along with the Flint Police Department to prevent anyone else from illegally dumping trash in the city’s north side.

The Police are asking the public to report any illegal dumping or activity to crime stoppers. There is a $1,000 reward.

You can report by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

Garbage and waste can be dumped legally on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 220 S. Averill St. between Robert T. Longway Boulevard and Court Street.

