Gilchrist: Michigan GOP election reform proposals a “hurricane of voter suppression”

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (3/24/2021)--“History instructs, and the current moment demands that we once again step in and defend democracy against this reprehensible rollback of the right to vote that our state that our state lawmakers have proposed.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called on Michigan voters Wednesday to vocally oppose a new push from state GOP lawmakers to add new requirements to voting.

Republican legislators have argued the dozens of reforms will bolster election security. Democrats, on the other hand, see the package as a wolf in sheep’s clothing: voter suppression.

“It is so cynical and so dangerous for our democracy.”

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Glichrist II sat down with ABC12 via Zoom Wednesday, slamming a raft of would-be election reforms floated by state GOP lawmakers as a “hurricane of voter suppression.”

“They want to make it more difficult for people in Michigan to vote,” Gilchrist said. “This is in direct response to the fact that we had record voter turnout in a safe, secure and well-executed election.”

Senate republicans have argued just the opposite: that these reforms will make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. The package of 39 bills making their way through a senate committee in Lansing are critical of the state’s handling of the November election and offer a clear rebuke to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Several of the measures in question:

-No more mass mailing of absentee ballot applications.

-ID requirement

-Absentee ballot ID requirement

-Drop box hours limited and under video surveillance

“I look forward to looking at that.”

On the flip side, Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth told ABC12 he hasn’t yet had time for a thorough review of the senate’s proposals, but liked what he had seen thus far.

“I’m excited to see the election reforms,” Wentworth related.

The effort mirrors recent election-related moves in around 43 other states – including Georgia -- in response to the GOP’s November loss of the White House, led by a raft of since-debunked claims and conspiracy theories the election had been rigged.

In Michigan, numerous audits, the most comprehensive in the state’s history, confirmed the results to be accurate with no widespread fraud at play. Republican State Senator Ed McBroom, one of the package’s co-sponsors, wrote in a Thursday statement the bills don’t dispute the integrity of the 2020 election: “I have been reassured by the resilience of our election system, but while the system’s safeguards held, real vulnerabilities do exist.”

“There was not cheating in our last election and so these bills are solving a problem that doesn’t exist,” Gilchrist said. “In 2021, we need to be making it easier to vote, not harder.”

The Lieutenant Governor declared the package dead on arrival, with a veto from the governor’s office all but assured.

Other, less thorny measures include bills to allow election workers in larger communities to prepare absentee ballots for tabulation earlier, better train election challengers, poll workers and canvassers and seek equal representation among the parties.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.