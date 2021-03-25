Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cloud-filtered sunshine and light & variable wind conditions dominated our weather Thursday.  It most areas, it wasn’t a bad early springtime day at all.  There was a pretty wide range of temperatures however.  With a light wind in off of Lake Huron, our shoreline communities saw temperatures hold only in the 40s, while away from the water, highs for the day ranged from the 50s, to lower 60s.  With rain expected overnight, temperatures early Friday morning will dip into the middle, to upper 30s.

Widespread, soaking rains will make a move out of the ABC12 viewing area by midday Friday.  Some generous amounts are likely in many locations.  In some instances, more than an inch of rain will be likely.  As the rain falls, it will be accompanied by stiff northerly winds.  The trends for our Friday afternoon will be for the clouds to decrease, and the winds to gradually diminish.  By the end of the day we will have a kinder, gentler wind from the west.  Highs for the day will range from near 50 north, to the middle 50s south.

With clear skies early Saturday morning, temperatures will begin in the upper 20s, which is just about right for this time of the year.  Clouds will increase through the day, and another batch of rain will move in by evening time.  Highs Saturday will range from the 50s, to lower 60s.  Clouds and showers will linger into our Sunday.  With readings early Sunday in the 30s, there is a chance that some flakes of snow may mix with drops of rain in the northern parts of the area.  Highs Sunday will retreat to “normal” levels in the upper 40s. - JR

