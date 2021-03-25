Advertisement

Maine school shares online curriculum rooted in outdoors

A look at whether the model can make up for learning lost to the pandemic.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Bucksport High School’s Denise Michaud Smith learned to adapt her life science classes to an online experience. But she says nature’s big picture doesn’t neatly fit on a student’s screen.

“It’s much more difficult because they’re not using all of their senses,” Smith said. “You’re obviously not covering it as deeply as you would in a hands-on experience.”

Her school’s moved to hybrid classes, but that still limits classwork to the classroom.

150 miles down the Maine coast, a nature education center is trying to reconnect students with the outside world with another online class.

“The online is the starting point not the destination,” said Drew Dumsch from The Ecology School.

The Ecology School offers a web curriculum as seed for students before they see, touch, smell and ultimately learn in their backyard, local park, or forest. The lesson plans are a pandemic offshoot from the school’s usual student and teacher programming at their eco-friendly, no tech allowed campus.

“We really wanted to take that terrific work that’s been done in Maine for years and scale it nationally,” said Tara Carraro from Nestlé Waters North America.

Spokespeople for long-time partner Poland Springs said it’s a refreshing approach that can reach students around the world even after in-person visits resume.

“I think this is a pretty good opportunity for kids,” said Michaud Smith.

After doing her homework, Michaud Smith gave the curriculum high marks but did highlight two challenges. Digitally disadvantaged students won’t be able to connect online. In-person field trips may possible soon, but pandemic-strained budgets will likely need more time to recover.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed a bill seeking to limit the length of emergency public...
Whitmer vetoes bill to end COVID-19 restrictions if lawmakers don’t approve
Matthew Conn died while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries after this head-on...
Police: Driver’s blood-alcohol was 4 times the legal limit after deadly Arenac County crash
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in over 3 months, topping 4,400 new cases
Davison Community Schools are starting spring break a day earlier than planned due to a...
Spring break starts a day early for Davison Community Schools

Latest News

The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Guns are on Supreme Court’s agenda days after mass shootings
People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court: More police excessive force suits can go forward
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Biden, in first press conference, to raise vaccine goal to 200 million shots in 100 days
Olive Garden
Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris