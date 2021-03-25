Advertisement

More rain on the way

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw picked up about ¼” of rain yesterday, Flint 0.03″,  which helped our deficit, but we’re still down in rainfall for the month of March by over an inch. Luckily we should see that change quite a bit overnight and into tomorrow.

We have a cold front dropping into the northern lower today, helping to bring in some cooler air. We also have a low pressure system lifting into the Ohio Valley from the south – that will bring rain starting later this evening, spreading across the LP from south to north by the late-night. Precipitation continues into the first part of tomorrow before we dry out. We then have another low pressure system moving in this weekend which brings the return of showers later Saturday into Sunday.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 50s near the lake and further north. Closer to I-69 we’ll have more low 60s. Winds will shift from the SW to N throughout the day at 10-15mph (gusts into the mid 20s in the morning). Cloudy skies will be the case for most of the day.

Tonight temps fall to near 40 south and the low to mid 30s near the bay and north. Because of this, those north of the bay have a chance at seeing not just rain, but also freezing rain and mix, possibly even light snow early Friday morning. Further south it will be all rain, heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Winds pick up tonight, out of the N, to 15-20mph, gusting to around 40mph.

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll dry out and even see a little sun, particularly further north. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s for most with winds gradually turning lighter.

Saturday’s highs look to remain in the mid 50s.

