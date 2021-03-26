Advertisement

Disney+ hikes prices dollar a month

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.
Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – It now costs more to watch content on Disney+.

Disney has raised the price of its monthly subscription to its streaming service.

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.

This is the first time the service has raised its price since its debut in 2019.

If you bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, you will also pay an extra dollar a month.

