Drying out

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A messy start to the day as a low pressure system moves across the area. We’re seeing rain, freezing rain, mix, and snow this morning with windy conditions – N winds are gusting to 40mph at times. Luckily as this system exits eastward we’ll be dry for the afternoon.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s to around 50 degrees. We’ll dry out for the afternoon hours, even seeing a little sun through the clouds further north and west. Winds turn lighter and lighter throughout the day, dropping to around 10mph by the evening.

Tonight we’re partly cloudy to mostly clear with light and variable winds. Temps will fall to the mid 20s to around 30.

Tomorrow we’ll make it back into the low 50s for most north of the bay, further south we’ll be closer to 60. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10mph. After starting the day dry with some sun scattered showers will redevelop in the afternoon.

Scattered showers then continue overnight and into Sunday.

