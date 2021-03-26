Advertisement

Flushing High School students walk out Friday in protest of in-person learning

By Mark Bullion
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A small group of Flushing High School students walked out of class Friday in protest of the district switching to in-person learning earlier this month.

“We feel that this recent change to four days of face to face came at a time when our cases were rising when we were in the E danger zone in Genesee County. We feel that the data reflects that this isn’t a safe choice,” said senior Evan Hayes.

Flushing Schools have been doing in-person learning since March 8.

Prior to that -- the district was using a hybrid model.

Some parents we spoke with in February were pushing the Board of Education for more face-to-face class time.

But this group of students feel like their voices aren’t being heard.

Several of them attended a March 9 board meeting to share their safety concerns.

“The students and the teachers are the ones who actually have to be in the building, so they should have the rights to make that decision,” Hayes said.

“These teachers, they have lives they have children, and when they’re doing this and they’re being put at risk with many students in a classroom, it’s a danger,” senior Peyton Houle said.

Salutatorian Sarah Donley felt the decision to go in-person was made without any planning, and without student and teachers interest in mind.

“We recently opened up the gym for tables for lunch so that people going into the lunchroom didn’t have to be so tightly packed, but we shouldn’t be coming up with a plan like that two weeks after we went back to school,” Donley said.

Superintendent Matt Shanafelt said the district continues to follow the latest Genesee County Health Department guidance regarding having students in school safely.

And that mitigation strategies have continued to be enforced in all buildings including social distancing to the greatest distance possible.

