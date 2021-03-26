Flushing’s 2017 championship team and current Raiders are very similar

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing won their first girls basketball state championship in 2017 since then the Raiders haven’t been able to win their district.

All that can change on Friday when they take on Carman-Ainsworth for the district crown.

Raiders head coach Larry Ford says this year’s team has some of the same characteristics as the championship squad.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.