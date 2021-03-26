Advertisement

Flushing’s 2017 championship team and current Raiders are very similar

Raiders head coach Larry Ford said, “This team has got some of the same characteristics as far as being tough and competitive.”
By Brandon Green
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing won their first girls basketball state championship in 2017 since then the Raiders haven’t been able to win their district.

All that can change on Friday when they take on Carman-Ainsworth for the district crown.

Raiders head coach Larry Ford says this year’s team has some of the same characteristics as the championship squad.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan House committee passed a bill allowing gas cans made, sold and used in the state to...
Michigan lawmakers pass bill make gas cans easier to use
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed a bill seeking to limit the length of emergency public...
Whitmer vetoes bill to end COVID-19 restrictions if lawmakers don’t approve
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, an ice fisherman shows smelt caught at Jim Worthing's...
Michigan health officials say residents should eat less Lake Superior smelt
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in over 3 months, topping 4,400 new cases
Matthew Conn died while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries after this head-on...
Police: Driver’s blood-alcohol was 4 times the legal limit after deadly Arenac County crash

Latest News

AOTW - Maddie Osantowski
AOTW - Maddie Osantowski
Standish-Sterling takes down another unbeaten
HS Girls Hoops - Standish-Sterling at Reese
Frankenmuth gets the road win against Bridgeport, 59-45.
HS Girls Hoops - Frankenmuth at Bridgeport
A Davison High School athlete competes in the high jump.
Coach: Michigan high school sports COVID-19 testing adds logistical challenge