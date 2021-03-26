Genesee Co. residents struggle to get COVID vaccine appointments

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/26/1)- Thousands of residents in Genesee County are still waiting to receive their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

Not because they don’t want it or are not yet eligible-- they just haven’t been able to schedule an appointment to receive it.

Natalie Wright is one of those people.

“It’s been a little bit confusing on where to go,” said Genesee County resident, Natalie Wright.

One place Wright says she didn’t bother to try--- the Genesee County Health Department.

“Haven’t heard great things. Don’t know anyone that got it there. I mean, my dad was on the waitlist forever and wound up going an alternative route. So did my mother. Not sure what’s going on there,” Wright said.

According to the state’s COVID vaccine distribution for Genesee County as of March 26th, a little over 143-thousand total doses of a COIVID vaccine have been administered. A closer look at those numbers show just close to 45-thousand of those doses were administered by the Genesee County Health Department.

Putting Genesee County at 28 percent of doses administered to residents. Below the state average of 30 percent and far behind neighboring counties like Saginaw, Bay and Midland.

“You know that’s something that we as the health department struggle with to. Unfortunately, we get a finite amount of vaccines every week, so we can only distribute what we receive. And we know that a lot of the health departments in the area don’t have enough vaccinations to give to everyone who is eligible,” said Deputy Health Officer, Kayleigh Blaney.

Kayleigh Blaney says the health department is now getting more than 5 times the number of doses than when the first vaccine was released in December.

“We started by getting a little less a thousand, and then only getting about 1400. Now we are consistently getting about 5-6 thousand a week,” Blaney said.

Blaney says the hope is with the increase in doses-- and with the addition of more sites like mass clinics being held at Bishop Airport and partners like Kroger to distribute them, they will get more shots in the arms of Genesee County residents like Natalie Wright.

April 5th is the date when the State expands the vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 and older.

