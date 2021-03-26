Advertisement

Grey and dreary into the weekend

More rain.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A few more rain and snow showers are possible this afternoon with windy conditions – N winds are gusting to 40mph at times. Luckily as this system exits eastward we’ll slowly see those winds die down.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s to around 50 degrees. We’ll dry out for the evening hours, even seeing a little sun through the clouds further north and west. Winds turn lighter and lighter throughout the day, dropping to around 10mph by the evening.

Tonight we’re partly cloudy to mostly clear with light and variable winds. Temps will fall to the mid 20s to around 30.

Tomorrow we’ll make it back into the low 50s for most north of the bay, further south we’ll be closer to 60. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10mph. After starting the day dry with some sun scattered showers will redevelop in the afternoon.

Scattered showers then continue overnight and into Sunday.

