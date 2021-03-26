Advertisement

HGTV star considers working with Genesee County Landbank

Nicole Curtis in talks to renovate Flint homes.
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

The Executive Director of the Genesee County Land Bank says he’s got something big in the works.

HGTV star and home renovation expert Nicole Curtis -- may be planning her next project in Flint.

This news comes in the middle of her back-and-forth battle with the Detroit Land Bank. Curtis bought a blighted home from someone in 2017, learning one year and $60,000 later-- they weren’t actually the owner-- the Land Bank was.

Now, this Rehab Addict may be turning from the Motor City -- to the Vehicle City.

Michigan native and ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ host, Nicole Curtis posted on Twitter with Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director, Michael Freeman, last week shortly after the fallout from her investments in Detroit.

The picture of the two of them saying “Our latest City Partner.”

“We’ve got neighborhoods that are redeveloping and improving. Maybe by working with Nicole, she can really provide some attention to the community that we really need,’ said Freeman.

Freeman says with the landbank owning over 3,000 homes in Flint, having someone as dedicated as Curtis coming in could be a game changer for people wanting to become long-term residents.

“What we want to do is encourage home ownership and that’s one of the great things Nicole is talking about,” said Freeman. “When she’s done, this is for a homeowner, this is not for an investment property. That’s the kind of property we want to see in Flint. We want to see people who want to make a long term investment and make this city their home.”

Curtis was in town just days ago-- taking a tour of Flint-- seeing if this city could be the right place for her next venture.

“She was really blown away by our amazing architecture and the efforts we’ve been making to redevelop Flint,” said Freeman. “Just trying to familiarize her with our city and see if there’s a way we could potentially work together.”

While nothing is on paper just yet-- Freeman says he’s excited at the possibility for Flint to be put on the small screen for something positive and to see more progress in homeownership.

Curtis specializes in restoring old homes to their originally glory-- Freeman says she would be the perfect fit for a town like Flint.

Most Read

A Michigan House committee passed a bill allowing gas cans made, sold and used in the state to...
Michigan lawmakers pass bill make gas cans easier to use
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed a bill seeking to limit the length of emergency public...
Whitmer vetoes bill to end COVID-19 restrictions if lawmakers don’t approve
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, an ice fisherman shows smelt caught at Jim Worthing's...
Michigan health officials say residents should eat less Lake Superior smelt
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in over 3 months, topping 4,400 new cases
Richfield Court Apartments, Flint
Fire destroys condemned Richfield Court Apartment building, displaces 7 in Flint

Latest News

The state is making an extra push to get older Michiganders a COVID-19 vaccine, especially if...
Health leaders answer questions to those hesitant to the vaccine
New bill would require mental health training for Michigan educators
New bill would require mental health training for Michigan educators
Public helps foil attempted armed robbery of Saginaw Township Menard’s store
Public helps foil attempted armed robbery of Saginaw Township Menard’s store
On Thursday State Health leaders held a virtual town hall to clear up some of the...
Health leaders answer questions to those hesitant to the COVID-19 vaccine