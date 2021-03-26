HGTV star considers working with Genesee County Landbank

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The Executive Director of the Genesee County Land Bank says he’s got something big in the works.

HGTV star and home renovation expert Nicole Curtis -- may be planning her next project in Flint.

This news comes in the middle of her back-and-forth battle with the Detroit Land Bank. Curtis bought a blighted home from someone in 2017, learning one year and $60,000 later-- they weren’t actually the owner-- the Land Bank was.

Now, this Rehab Addict may be turning from the Motor City -- to the Vehicle City.

Michigan native and ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ host, Nicole Curtis posted on Twitter with Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director, Michael Freeman, last week shortly after the fallout from her investments in Detroit.

The picture of the two of them saying “Our latest City Partner.”

“We’ve got neighborhoods that are redeveloping and improving. Maybe by working with Nicole, she can really provide some attention to the community that we really need,’ said Freeman.

Freeman says with the landbank owning over 3,000 homes in Flint, having someone as dedicated as Curtis coming in could be a game changer for people wanting to become long-term residents.

“What we want to do is encourage home ownership and that’s one of the great things Nicole is talking about,” said Freeman. “When she’s done, this is for a homeowner, this is not for an investment property. That’s the kind of property we want to see in Flint. We want to see people who want to make a long term investment and make this city their home.”

Curtis was in town just days ago-- taking a tour of Flint-- seeing if this city could be the right place for her next venture.

“She was really blown away by our amazing architecture and the efforts we’ve been making to redevelop Flint,” said Freeman. “Just trying to familiarize her with our city and see if there’s a way we could potentially work together.”

While nothing is on paper just yet-- Freeman says he’s excited at the possibility for Flint to be put on the small screen for something positive and to see more progress in homeownership.

Curtis specializes in restoring old homes to their originally glory-- Freeman says she would be the perfect fit for a town like Flint.