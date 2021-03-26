Midland workers taking implicit bias training program, but one declines

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Over the last year we’ve seen businesses and governments push more more diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Many have also started offering “implicit” or “subconscious bias” training.

The goal is to raise awareness that we all have biases and to make sure they don’t cause problems.

City of Midland employees are doing the training and so far, so good, with one exception.

“While we don’t know of any issues, we haven’t had any issues or complaints arise from a Human Resources perspective, it makes sense to make our employees aware of it,” says Midland city manager Brad Kaye.

The city of Midland is having its estimated full and part-time employees take an implicit bias training program.

They are all required to watch four videos provided Media Partners, which will show interaction between people that to some might seem like typical shop talk or behavior, but to others, might be insensitive.

“We all have biases, whether we know them or don’t, the point of it is trying to be aware of those biases and then making sure we don’t act on them,” says Kaye.

He says so far, nearly all employees have agreed to the first three weeks of training, however one part-time employee declined to participate.

“The decision by the employee was to leave, and it shocked us, quite frankly,” he says.

Kaye was asked if he had ever have this happen before, where an employee quit instead of taking racial bias or diversity training.

“No, it was a surprise to us,” he says.

City officials or department leaders don’t see the self-assessment that proves the employee took the training.

“It isn’t intended to, hey you are acting improperly, you know you are acting improperly and you need to change your way, that’s not what the point of the training is, its much more about, hey just be conscious of these things that you may not be thinking about but may be influencing your behavior,” says Kaye.

Kaye says taking the training is mandatory.

If someone declines to participate and doesn’t quit, like the one employee did, there would be some disciplinary action.

