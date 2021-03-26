Mother of Lapeer student who was assaulted, bullied speaks out

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Fearing for her life. A Lapeer mother says she has to walk her 13-year-old daughter into school each and every morning. This, after her daughter was bullied and beat up last month on two different occasions at Zemmer Junior High School in Lapeer.

The incidents were caught on camera.

The first video shows Felishia Jenkins daughter, Haylie being physically assaulted by another student.

“It’s very disturbing to know that your daughter is going to school in fear in knowing she can’t use the bathroom, she can’t walk in the hallways, she just can’t walk by herself,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says that specific incident was supposedly because of some name calling between her daughter and the other student -- but her daughter denies calling the other student any names.

Then in a second video -- her daughter can be seen being pushed around and bullied by another student.

“It’s disturbing, and I’m going to cry because it’s my daughter and it’s very disturbing,” she said.

That incident was because her daughter told on another student for vaping at school; word then got out to other students who then labeled her a snitch.

Things have simmered down since the incidents.

But Jenkins is moving forward with pressing charges against both students.

Those charges, according to the police report is currently awaiting final review before being sent to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office

“She has a buddy that walks with her every day, so she knows that she’s safe,” she said.

Something she says shouldn’t even need to happen.

“I want the bullying to be done. I don’t want my daughter just to feel comfortable going to school -- knowing that they can feel safe, that something’s going to be done at the school, that they can go to school and feel comfortable, that they can walk in the hallways and know that the school’s going to protect them.”

The student in the first incident and video has been expelled.

The other student in the second video was suspended for 5 days, according to the police reports that were filed.

Lapeer Community Schools issued a statement saying they don’t discuss student matters in public, but that the district did investigate the matter and took appropriate actions following the incident.

