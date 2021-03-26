Saginaw’s Derrick Campbell went from the shadows to the spotlight
Trojan’s Campbell had to wait his turn before balling-out his senior season
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw High has produced some of the great basketball players to ever call Michigan home.
With such a rich pipeline of talent year in and your out, most players have to wait to showcase their skills. This was the case for Derrick Campbell.
Last year, Campbell only averaged six points playing behind star guards Sir’Real Smith and Freddie McIntosh. But this season, Cambell numbers are through the roof. He’s averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.
