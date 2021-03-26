Advertisement

Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’

On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in...
On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in deaths, injuries, arrests and vandalism.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters.

Trump did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

But he added: “Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out.”

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

The Jan. 6 riot followed a fiery Trump rally outside the White House, in which he urged a mob of his supporters to “fight like hell” for him at the Capitol. A week later, the House impeached Trump for the second time, but the Senate eventually acquitted him on the charge of inciting the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan House committee passed a bill allowing gas cans made, sold and used in the state to...
Michigan lawmakers pass bill make gas cans easier to use
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed a bill seeking to limit the length of emergency public...
Whitmer vetoes bill to end COVID-19 restrictions if lawmakers don’t approve
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, an ice fisherman shows smelt caught at Jim Worthing's...
Michigan health officials say residents should eat less Lake Superior smelt
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in over 3 months, topping 4,400 new cases
Matthew Conn died while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries after this head-on...
Police: Driver’s blood-alcohol was 4 times the legal limit after deadly Arenac County crash

Latest News

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
At least 5 dead as series of tornadoes strike Deep South
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
2,000 honor Boulder shooting victims; suspect hears charges
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5