Flint resident urges community members and elected officials to help people register ahead of fast-approaching deadline

Federal judge rejects last-minute effort extending registration deadline from March 29 to mid-May
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who negotiated a $641 million settlement for victims of Flint lead-contaminated water are asking a judge to set aside up to 32% for fees and expenses. If granted, the request would total $202 million in fees and $7 million in expenses for dozens of attorneys suing the state of Michigan, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/26/2021) - Time is running out to register to be part of the preliminary multi-million-dollar Flint water settlement.  

On Friday afternoon, a federal judge rejected a last-minute effort to extend the registration deadline to mid-May. That means you have until Monday to join the lawsuit.  

One Flint woman is planning on giving up her entire weekend to make sure nobody misses their chance to get what they deserve.

Virdean Moore is joining more than 33,000 others, registering for the proposed $640 million Flint water settlement.

Now, she’s concerned because she knows too many people who don’t have the information they need to register, and there’s not much time left.

”What’s the rush? We waited seven years. You can’t even give us six months, three months, or make sure that everybody have their paperwork. Everybody have everything they need before all this happens before it closes. It’s about the people. It’s not about the politics of this matter or so forth. It’s all about making sure the people get what they deserve,” Moore said.

Moore was hoping the March 29th deadline would be extended until mid-May, but a federal judge rejected that request on Friday afternoon, saying the 60-day registration deadline was well publicized and pushing it back would cause delays in other upcoming deadlines. 

One of the co-liaison lead attorneys, Corey Stern, agrees, saying any further delay in justice is too long.

“There’s been movies made. There’s been documentaries made. There’s been song written. They’ve lived through three different administrations. They’ve lived through a pandemic. They’ve lived through the Black Lives matter movement, but the folks of Flint have not seen a dime.” 

Moore says she’s going to be keeping busy this weekend, waiting in line at the Flint Water Class Action Law Office for registration copies to pass out, and she hopes others, especially elected officials, step up too.

”Everybody that can help somebody need to get up and do it. Find out if their neighbors got theirs, especially the ones with the babies, making sure those apartment complexes full of little babies, somebody needs to be out there handing out pamphlets and papers. They should’ve been doing this!” Moore said.

If you haven’t signed up, and you’d like to, click here to register online.

Attorneys at the Flint Water Class Action Law Office on Robert T. Longway can also help you through the process.  

The Flint office expanded its hours from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Flint Water Class Action Law Office, click here.

