JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Rainfall totals across Mid-Michigan Thursday night through Friday morning topped an inch-and-a-half in a few spots. It was a very generous, widespread rain for the area as a whole. Temperatures held in the 40s for the most part Friday afternoon as mostly cloudy skies lingered. The clouds will break up through the wee hours of our Saturday. With some starlight, and with winds becoming light & variable late, low temperatures will range from the mid-20s northwest of the Saginaw Bay, to the lower 30s south.

Saturday will begin with partly sunny conditions. Southeasterly winds will stay pretty light through the afternoon as high temperatures push to above-average levels. Highs will range from around the 50-degree mark across the north, to the upper 50s south. By the end of the day, some showers will be moving in from the southwest. Scattered, generally light, showers will continue through Saturday night. A few sprinkles or flurries will even linger into our Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday will retreat into the 40s on stiff northwesterly winds. We will likely see sky conditions improve during the afternoon, but any sunshine isn’t really going to help very much. Monday and Tuesday will be much more pleasant. Monday will feature a good bit of sunshine and light southwesterly winds. Highs for the day will cruise through the 50s. Highs Tuesday will make a move through the 60s on strong south-southwesterly winds. There will be a chance of a few showers late in the day – mainly for the northern parts of the area. - JR