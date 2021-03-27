New developments in Wurtsmith PFAS contamination saga add insult to injury for locals

IOSCO CO., Mich. (WJRT) ) (3/26/2021)--New developments in the effort to clean up toxic PFAS contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Iosco County...

The latest chapter in the now decade-old saga, adding insult to injury for locals.

Like many all-American communities, this sleepy unincorporated town has a special place in its heart for its fighting men and women. Yet Oscoda’s relationship with the military and nearby former Wurtsmith Air Force Base has changed in ways it couldn’t have predicted.

“That all turned,” Tony Spaniola explained. “PFAS was first discovered at the base in March of 2010…. It became apparent… nothing was really happening.”

Metro-Detroit Lawyer Tony Spaniola owns a home on the foamy, contaminated shoreline of once pristine Van Etten Lake. He’s an activist with Need Our Water. More than ten years later, Spaniola wonders how much longer the military will kick this can down the road.

“It’s become apparent the Air Force really views… the community as an enemy,” he related. “They’re really just doing a half job on this and really attempting to mislead the public.”

“The federal government has a responsibility to make sure public health is protected,” US Representative Dan Kildee said.

Spending years digging into the scope of the contamination here, the Air Force outraged locals last year when it announced it would spend the balance of the more than $13-million allotted in congressional clean-up money on still more research. Congressman Kildee helped to put in the original funding request.

“That’s exactly the wrong message and it’s exactly the wrong position,” he said. “We should clean up the mess we made… If you’re going to do something, do it right.”

Air Force leadership eventually relented, announcing they had heard the public’s concerns and would spend just under half expanding its active carbon filtration system at Clark’s Marsh. As lawyers revealed during a recent meeting, however, those plans won’t comply with state environmental standards governing the level of PFAS contamination allowed to be rereleased into waterways. The USAF reportedly argued the system had been grandfathered in, given the fact that its implementation predated the change in state regulations.

ABC12 called state regulators for answers and received this in response: “EGLE’s expectation is that any interim actions undertaken by USAF will not be inconsistent with or divert from the expected final outcome for the site which is full compliance with state clean up laws.”

The problem:

“They don’t have a plan in place and they tell us they’re probably two or three years away from having a plan in place,” Spaniola explained.

Still, 11 years later, the response--a handful of so-called “interim” actions—accounts for little more than a drop in the proverbial bucket. Spaniola told ABC12 the military estimated it would cost well over $200-million to scrub every problem spot.

“To say, well, it’s okay for now, but it’ll all work out in the long run—that long run is decades of exposure to harmful contaminants,” he related.

Living among some of the most contaminated water and wildlife on Earth, the people who call it home can’t help but feel they’re fighting a war against their own military – outgunned and losing.

ABC12 reached out to the Air Force and received an email from public affairs in response, explaining our questions would require research to answer.

Regulators and Environmental scientists have become more aware of PFAS in recent years. The group of man-made “forever” chemicals is believed to cause cancer and had been in use globally in the 20th century.

They once featured prominently in manufacturing, firefighting (including in specific military applications) and thousands of common household and other consumer products. These chemicals linger in the environment and in the human body, meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time.

